Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:32 PM

5718 Crestgrove Dr

5718 Crestgrove Dr · (361) 991-9111
Location

5718 Crestgrove Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
South Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the South Side with brand new carpet throughout. Living area with vaulted ceiling opens up the dining area with bay window that overlooks fully fenced in backyard. Dining area opens up to galley kitchen and leads you into garage where you will find washer and dryer connections. Plenty of windows allow for natural light to fill the rooms. This home is great for entertaining friends and family. All bedrooms off hallway. Master on the left and two other bedrooms on the right. Great amount of space in all allowing for plenty of furniture. Located within close proximity to schools, parks, restaurants, grocery, shopping, and entertainment. Call a realtor today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Crestgrove Dr have any available units?
5718 Crestgrove Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 5718 Crestgrove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Crestgrove Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Crestgrove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Crestgrove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 5718 Crestgrove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Crestgrove Dr does offer parking.
Does 5718 Crestgrove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Crestgrove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Crestgrove Dr have a pool?
No, 5718 Crestgrove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Crestgrove Dr have accessible units?
No, 5718 Crestgrove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Crestgrove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Crestgrove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Crestgrove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Crestgrove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
