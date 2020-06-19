5718 Crestgrove Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the South Side with brand new carpet throughout. Living area with vaulted ceiling opens up the dining area with bay window that overlooks fully fenced in backyard. Dining area opens up to galley kitchen and leads you into garage where you will find washer and dryer connections. Plenty of windows allow for natural light to fill the rooms. This home is great for entertaining friends and family. All bedrooms off hallway. Master on the left and two other bedrooms on the right. Great amount of space in all allowing for plenty of furniture. Located within close proximity to schools, parks, restaurants, grocery, shopping, and entertainment. Call a realtor today to schedule a showing.