OUTSTANDING HOME! In Club Estates. 4/3/2. Large home with large bedrooms. Oversized kitchen and living area, 2 dining ares and a wet bar. It has a laundry room with storage, all refinished wood floors, carpet in upstairs bedrooms. The home offer a great backyard and a covered patio perfect for entertaining.The yard is well landscaped including 8 fruit trees in the backyard. If you love the outdoors this house is for you. A park is across the street.