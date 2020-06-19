All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:52 AM

5046 Meandering

5046 Meandering Ln · (361) 991-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5046 Meandering Ln, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 and a half bath in the heart of the South Side. This home is tucked away in the back of the building off the main road for someone looking for a little privacy. Downstairs you will find living room with sliding glass door access to private porch and maintenance room with washer and dryer connections. Living room leads you into the casual dining area and wraps around to the kitchen. Kitchen features great cabinet space, decorative backsplash, and pantry. Half bath downstairs convenient for guests. Master with walk in closet, second bedroom, and bathroom with tub shower combination upstairs. This property will only accept one dog with pet deposit and owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 Meandering have any available units?
5046 Meandering has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 Meandering have?
Some of 5046 Meandering's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 Meandering currently offering any rent specials?
5046 Meandering isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 Meandering pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 Meandering is pet friendly.
Does 5046 Meandering offer parking?
No, 5046 Meandering does not offer parking.
Does 5046 Meandering have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5046 Meandering does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 Meandering have a pool?
No, 5046 Meandering does not have a pool.
Does 5046 Meandering have accessible units?
No, 5046 Meandering does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 Meandering have units with dishwashers?
No, 5046 Meandering does not have units with dishwashers.
