5046 Meandering

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 and a half bath in the heart of the South Side. This home is tucked away in the back of the building off the main road for someone looking for a little privacy. Downstairs you will find living room with sliding glass door access to private porch and maintenance room with washer and dryer connections. Living room leads you into the casual dining area and wraps around to the kitchen. Kitchen features great cabinet space, decorative backsplash, and pantry. Half bath downstairs convenient for guests. Master with walk in closet, second bedroom, and bathroom with tub shower combination upstairs. This property will only accept one dog with pet deposit and owner approval.