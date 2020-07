Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath and a 2 car garage. New stove, refriderator and dishwasher. Updated flooring and countertops. Laundry room with a Washer/Dryer in unit. Large brick walled fireplace in living room. Huge fenced in back yard and patio for barbecues, relaxing and entertaining. Within a mile of 2 Starbucks, HEB Plus, Fine dining and great schools. Just a block from Club Estates Elementary and a huge park. Pet friendly. No sign.