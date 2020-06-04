502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, condo with views of Corpus Christi Bay and the pool. This condo is 2200sq/ft and is located on the second and third floor of La Mer Condominium. There are balconies on both the second and third floor that overlook the pool and bay. This unit has been remodeled throughout. On the lower floor you will find a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, wine cellar, and half bath. Upstairs are the two bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. The guest bedroom is large and has plenty of closet space. The master bedroom is huge and has a total of 3 closets plus built in dresser drawers. Master bathroom has separate tub and shower and is designed for total relaxation. There is a private laundry room located on the second floor in the hallway right by the front door. This property includes two dedicated parking spots in the gated and covered garage. Property does not permit tenants to have pets. Call or text Revere Property Management at 361-334-2070 or visit www.reverepm.com for more information!