Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3

502 S Chaparral St · (361) 334-2070
Location

502 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2206 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, condo with views of Corpus Christi Bay and the pool. This condo is 2200sq/ft and is located on the second and third floor of La Mer Condominium. There are balconies on both the second and third floor that overlook the pool and bay. This unit has been remodeled throughout. On the lower floor you will find a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, wine cellar, and half bath. Upstairs are the two bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. The guest bedroom is large and has plenty of closet space. The master bedroom is huge and has a total of 3 closets plus built in dresser drawers. Master bathroom has separate tub and shower and is designed for total relaxation. There is a private laundry room located on the second floor in the hallway right by the front door. This property includes two dedicated parking spots in the gated and covered garage. Property does not permit tenants to have pets. Call or text Revere Property Management at 361-334-2070 or visit www.reverepm.com for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 have any available units?
502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 have?
Some of 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
