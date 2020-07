Amenities

This charming home is in an ideal location in Corpus Christi. Located in the historic Del Mar subdivision on Louisiana Ave. This three story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 half baths. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Comfortable dining area. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are included in rent. All bedrooms are great in size with plenty of room for furnishings. Detached garage apartment in the back of the home. The garage apartment could be used for a number of things or can comfortably house visiting guests. Apartment includes, sitting area, kitchen and full bath.