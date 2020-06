Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Super cute two story home situated in the south side of Corpus Christi. Large bedrooms with amazing walk in closet space upstairs with kitchen/eating area and living room downstairs. Extra loft/play room or office upstairs between bedrooms. Kitchen has unbelievable storage and counter-tops with custom built-in cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Two car garage with large backyard. Home is on an elbow with minimal traffic. Back yard is oversized with patio and citrus tree. Lots of room to grill and play outside while enjoying our beautiful South Texas evenings!