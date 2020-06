3026 Sunnybrook Road

Amenities

3026 SUNNYBROOK RD., 78415 - SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIVING AREA AND SEPARATE DINING OFF KITCHEN. CUTE PANTRY. APPLIANCES INCLUDED: STOVE, VENTAHOOD & REFRIGERATOR. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSET SPACE. CENTRAL HEAT & AIR. CEILING FANS. MINI BLINDS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE WASHER/DRYER CLOSET. ASSIGNED COVERED CARPORT. NICE GRASSY AREA OR WALK TO PARK NEXT DOOR. YARD MAINTENANCE AND TRASH INCLUDED, SAVES YOU TIME & MONEY. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAY & MORE. MOVE IN READY. LEXINGTON ELEM, SOUTH PARK MIDDLE, MOODY HIGH SCHOOLS. SORRY, NO PETS. :( *THE SQUARE FEET FROM TAX OFFICE REFLECTS THE TOTAL OF TWO UNITS, ESTIMATE SQ FT CLOSER TO 880 SF*