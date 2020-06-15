All apartments in Corpus Christi
3021 Quebec
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3021 Quebec

3021 Quebec Dr · (361) 500-6654
Location

3021 Quebec Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3021 Quebec · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1822 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3021 Quebec - 4/Bed 2.5/Bath - $1,695/month - Incredible lease opportunity! Beautiful brick, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a well established neighborhood! The kitchen features lovely white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and plenty of room for large furniture. The master bedroom will easily accommodate a king size bed and includes a spacious master bath with double sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Amazing backyard for family gatherings or entertaining for great summer fun! Hurry this one won't last long!

(RLNE4753443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Quebec have any available units?
3021 Quebec has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Quebec have?
Some of 3021 Quebec's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Quebec currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Quebec isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Quebec pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Quebec is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Quebec offer parking?
No, 3021 Quebec does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Quebec have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Quebec does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Quebec have a pool?
No, 3021 Quebec does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Quebec have accessible units?
No, 3021 Quebec does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Quebec have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Quebec does not have units with dishwashers.
