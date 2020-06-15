Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3021 Quebec - 4/Bed 2.5/Bath - $1,695/month - Incredible lease opportunity! Beautiful brick, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a well established neighborhood! The kitchen features lovely white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and plenty of room for large furniture. The master bedroom will easily accommodate a king size bed and includes a spacious master bath with double sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Amazing backyard for family gatherings or entertaining for great summer fun! Hurry this one won't last long!



(RLNE4753443)