Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

2905 Santa Fe St

2905 Santa Fe St · (361) 960-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2905 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Bay Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 5720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy life just 2 minutes from Ocean Drive and Cole Park, and minutes from downtown.
This very large upstairs unit is like having a tree house with pastoral views and great lighting. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, adjacent living and dining rooms, kitchen offers an eat-at bar that opens to a separate den, and a back deck off the den. Amazing storage space, 5 closets - 2 that are walk-in.
Two covered parking spaces, Easy care tile flooring and new appliances. Unit has been remodeled and is in great condition. Very close to Spohn Hospital, PAM Rehab Hospital, as well as others. Driscoll Children's Hospital and Incarnate Word Academy are also close. Quiet complex, only 4 units, one of which is occupied by the property owner.
A rare find along the Santa Fe corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Santa Fe St have any available units?
2905 Santa Fe St has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 2905 Santa Fe St currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Santa Fe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Santa Fe St pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Santa Fe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 2905 Santa Fe St offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Santa Fe St does offer parking.
Does 2905 Santa Fe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Santa Fe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Santa Fe St have a pool?
No, 2905 Santa Fe St does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Santa Fe St have accessible units?
No, 2905 Santa Fe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Santa Fe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Santa Fe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Santa Fe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Santa Fe St does not have units with air conditioning.
