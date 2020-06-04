2905 Santa Fe St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy life just 2 minutes from Ocean Drive and Cole Park, and minutes from downtown.

This very large upstairs unit is like having a tree house with pastoral views and great lighting. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, adjacent living and dining rooms, kitchen offers an eat-at bar that opens to a separate den, and a back deck off the den. Amazing storage space, 5 closets - 2 that are walk-in.

Two covered parking spaces, Easy care tile flooring and new appliances. Unit has been remodeled and is in great condition. Very close to Spohn Hospital, PAM Rehab Hospital, as well as others. Driscoll Children's Hospital and Incarnate Word Academy are also close. Quiet complex, only 4 units, one of which is occupied by the property owner.

A rare find along the Santa Fe corridor.