All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 2546 Retta Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
2546 Retta Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

2546 Retta Dr

2546 Retta Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Flour Bluff
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2546 Retta Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous home in the desirable Flour Bluff School District! This incredible home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and so much more to offer! Wonderful open floor plan. Open living room with tray ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of space for larger furniture. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with garden tub, walk in shower, his and hers vanity and a large walk in closet. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar! Fully fenced backyard with a covered patio, perfect for gatherings with friends and family! This is a gorgeous home won't last long! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Retta Dr have any available units?
2546 Retta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 Retta Dr have?
Some of 2546 Retta Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Retta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Retta Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Retta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Retta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 2546 Retta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Retta Dr does offer parking.
Does 2546 Retta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Retta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Retta Dr have a pool?
No, 2546 Retta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Retta Dr have accessible units?
No, 2546 Retta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Retta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Retta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville