2546 Retta Dr

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous home in the desirable Flour Bluff School District! This incredible home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and so much more to offer! Wonderful open floor plan. Open living room with tray ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of space for larger furniture. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with garden tub, walk in shower, his and hers vanity and a large walk in closet. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar! Fully fenced backyard with a covered patio, perfect for gatherings with friends and family! This is a gorgeous home won't last long! Come see it today!