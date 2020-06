Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Property Description: A perfect place to call home if you commute to NAS toTAMUCC! 2bedrooms 2 .5 bath 2 parking space located in the Southside area Tile and laminated wood floor, walls are freshly paint, updated kitchen. Water, wastewater, trash pick up and cable are paid by the owner; tenant picks up electricity. No pets. Lawn maintenance by the HOA. HURRY!! This won't last!!