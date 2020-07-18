2314 Ollie St

Amenities

Super cute 3/2 home in Flour Bluff. Very close to shopping and schools. Completely remodeled on the inside in 12/2018. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space as well as a GAS free standing range with micro-venta hood. Master bedroom has backyard access with private bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living. 2" blinds throughout. Small storage unit in backyard for storage. Move in Ready! Private fencing surrounds property with easy to maintain yard. *small pet with owner approval and pet deposit*