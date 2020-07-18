All apartments in Corpus Christi
2314 Ollie St

2314 Ollie St
Location

2314 Ollie St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Super cute 3/2 home in Flour Bluff. Very close to shopping and schools. Completely remodeled on the inside in 12/2018. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space as well as a GAS free standing range with micro-venta hood. Master bedroom has backyard access with private bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living. 2" blinds throughout. Small storage unit in backyard for storage. Move in Ready! Private fencing surrounds property with easy to maintain yard. *small pet with owner approval and pet deposit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Ollie St have any available units?
2314 Ollie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Ollie St have?
Some of 2314 Ollie St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Ollie St currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Ollie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Ollie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Ollie St is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Ollie St offer parking?
No, 2314 Ollie St does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Ollie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Ollie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Ollie St have a pool?
No, 2314 Ollie St does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Ollie St have accessible units?
No, 2314 Ollie St does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Ollie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Ollie St does not have units with dishwashers.
