Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking guest parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhome located in lovely Greenway Gardens community located off Rodd Field Rd. City water and solid waste is included in monthly rent. Home interior walls were painted through out entire home and no carpet present. Living area has cathedral ceilings and fire place. Dining area is divided from living area by a wall with beautiful glass windows. Refrigerator will be provided. A small back patio is fenced and locks for extra security. Storage area is available with washer and dryer connections in back patio. One assigned parking is covered by carport in rear. Plenty of guest parking is available on side of building.



Pets are welcome with restrictions and a minimum pet rent of $25. A minimum refundable pet deposit of $250 is required as well.



Written applications are free. If approved applicant(s) will pay for background check and credit report online to a 3rd party.



Security deposit is same as rent and required to hold property.