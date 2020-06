Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great Starter Home with easy access to 286 Crosstown! This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in a quaint neighborhood within close proximity to Del Mar College. Home features hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout bedrooms and living/dining area. Full Bath has a tiled walk-in, stand-up over-sized shower with sitting area as well. Fully equipped kitchen has direct access to covered patio and large fenced backyard -- excellent for entertaining family and friends for BBQs on the weekend. Single car garage. Window A/C units. Washer/dryer connections. NO PETS PLEASE!