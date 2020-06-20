All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 15102 Leeward Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
15102 Leeward Dr.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:50 AM

15102 Leeward Dr.

15102 Leeward Dr · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15102 Leeward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Walk to the Beach! Just two blocks away!

This Beach House sleeps 8-10, and is located only one block from Windward/Michael Ellis Beach! We are located on beautiful North Padre Island, ten minutes from Corpus Christi proper!

Enjoy mild South Texas weather, while responsible in your new corporate position, in a fully-furnished beach condo! Beach towels, linens, bath towels, all furnished, including kitchen
ware for cooking. And, the gas grill on the back patio is brand-new, and works well!

Excellent fishing is only a few blocks away, at the junction of Highway 361, and Commodore.
Watch the sunset from your second story balcony, while rocking in your white rocking chairs--or grab your plastic wine glass, and use the swimming pool after work!

Shopping for liquor, gas, some groceries, beach clothing, and food are close by--and the Super HEB Grocery store is ten minutes away across the bridge.

We also have just replaced our living room couches with two teal-blue, leather couches, with the larger one opening up to make a queen-sized hide-a-bed!

All bills are paid, including a Premium movie package with Spectrum TV and WI-FI.

Book Now, one week at a time, for fall, winter and spring savings over Summer High Season
rates for rentals. You will be just a few blocks from Whitecap St. for boating, fishing, and water skiing. Many owners here own boats or kayaks to enjoy our lovely warm weather in the winter! And the Padre Island Yacht Club accepts short-term guests, for socializing!

(Sorry, but the complex does not allow renters to bring animals.)

Call Owner NOW for details, Beverly. Phone or texts answered day & evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15102 Leeward Dr. have any available units?
15102 Leeward Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 15102 Leeward Dr. have?
Some of 15102 Leeward Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15102 Leeward Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15102 Leeward Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 Leeward Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 15102 Leeward Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 15102 Leeward Dr. offer parking?
No, 15102 Leeward Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 15102 Leeward Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15102 Leeward Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 Leeward Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 15102 Leeward Dr. has a pool.
Does 15102 Leeward Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15102 Leeward Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 Leeward Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15102 Leeward Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15102 Leeward Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Azure
7221 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity