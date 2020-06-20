15102 Leeward Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pool bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Walk to the Beach! Just two blocks away!



This Beach House sleeps 8-10, and is located only one block from Windward/Michael Ellis Beach! We are located on beautiful North Padre Island, ten minutes from Corpus Christi proper!



Enjoy mild South Texas weather, while responsible in your new corporate position, in a fully-furnished beach condo! Beach towels, linens, bath towels, all furnished, including kitchen

ware for cooking. And, the gas grill on the back patio is brand-new, and works well!



Excellent fishing is only a few blocks away, at the junction of Highway 361, and Commodore.

Watch the sunset from your second story balcony, while rocking in your white rocking chairs--or grab your plastic wine glass, and use the swimming pool after work!



Shopping for liquor, gas, some groceries, beach clothing, and food are close by--and the Super HEB Grocery store is ten minutes away across the bridge.



We also have just replaced our living room couches with two teal-blue, leather couches, with the larger one opening up to make a queen-sized hide-a-bed!



All bills are paid, including a Premium movie package with Spectrum TV and WI-FI.



Book Now, one week at a time, for fall, winter and spring savings over Summer High Season

rates for rentals. You will be just a few blocks from Whitecap St. for boating, fishing, and water skiing. Many owners here own boats or kayaks to enjoy our lovely warm weather in the winter! And the Padre Island Yacht Club accepts short-term guests, for socializing!



(Sorry, but the complex does not allow renters to bring animals.)



