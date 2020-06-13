All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:27 AM

14910 Leeward Dr

14910 Leeward Dr · (361) 949-8110
Location

14910 Leeward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
CORNER UNIT, Large unfurnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome unit. It is 3 stories with an elevator. First floor has 1 bed, 1 bath and 2 car garage. Second floor has master bedroom/bathroom and 1 guest bedroom/bathroom, and laundry. Third floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, and half bath. Multiple balconies. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Parking includes a 2 car garage and 1 parking permit. (There is a parking spot near front door of unit.) Gated complex for privacy. Community pool including a hot tub, water slide, and areas for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14910 Leeward Dr have any available units?
14910 Leeward Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 14910 Leeward Dr have?
Some of 14910 Leeward Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14910 Leeward Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14910 Leeward Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14910 Leeward Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14910 Leeward Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 14910 Leeward Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14910 Leeward Dr does offer parking.
Does 14910 Leeward Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14910 Leeward Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14910 Leeward Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14910 Leeward Dr has a pool.
Does 14910 Leeward Dr have accessible units?
No, 14910 Leeward Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14910 Leeward Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14910 Leeward Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
