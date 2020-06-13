14910 Leeward Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

CORNER UNIT, Large unfurnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome unit. It is 3 stories with an elevator. First floor has 1 bed, 1 bath and 2 car garage. Second floor has master bedroom/bathroom and 1 guest bedroom/bathroom, and laundry. Third floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, and half bath. Multiple balconies. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Parking includes a 2 car garage and 1 parking permit. (There is a parking spot near front door of unit.) Gated complex for privacy. Community pool including a hot tub, water slide, and areas for entertaining.