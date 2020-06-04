1010 Memphis Dr

Amenities

Large and spacious two story home in Pharaoh Valley with rear wrap driveway and 3 car garage. This home has got a great flow perfect for entertaining family and friends! Walk into an open living room featuring a decorative fireplace and views of the covered patio and fully fenced in backyard. Living room opens up to a casual dining area with built in glass front cabinets and leads you into the kitchen which in turn takes you into a smaller casual dining area with buffet and then into a formal dining area boasting hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite countertops, decorative backsplash, plenty of cabinet space, and built in breakfast bar close to stove top. So much seating! Half bath easily accessible. Master suite downstairs with double sinks, tub shower combo, wall to wall closet, and access to covered patio. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms that allow for large furniture and a great deck area that overlooks the backyard.