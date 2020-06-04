All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 1010 Memphis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
1010 Memphis Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:03 PM

1010 Memphis Dr

1010 Memphis Dr · (361) 991-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Bay Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1010 Memphis Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large and spacious two story home in Pharaoh Valley with rear wrap driveway and 3 car garage. This home has got a great flow perfect for entertaining family and friends! Walk into an open living room featuring a decorative fireplace and views of the covered patio and fully fenced in backyard. Living room opens up to a casual dining area with built in glass front cabinets and leads you into the kitchen which in turn takes you into a smaller casual dining area with buffet and then into a formal dining area boasting hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite countertops, decorative backsplash, plenty of cabinet space, and built in breakfast bar close to stove top. So much seating! Half bath easily accessible. Master suite downstairs with double sinks, tub shower combo, wall to wall closet, and access to covered patio. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms that allow for large furniture and a great deck area that overlooks the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Memphis Dr have any available units?
1010 Memphis Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Memphis Dr have?
Some of 1010 Memphis Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Memphis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Memphis Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Memphis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Memphis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 1010 Memphis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Memphis Dr does offer parking.
Does 1010 Memphis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Memphis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Memphis Dr have a pool?
No, 1010 Memphis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Memphis Dr have accessible units?
No, 1010 Memphis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Memphis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Memphis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1010 Memphis Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity