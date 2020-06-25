LP1 Research - #1024

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

404 Buttercup Creek Blvd. Unit 31 Available 05/01/20 Desirable Cedar Park 3bd/2.5 Home! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS!



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/oY9bzho0jKU **



Beautiful, newly built 3bd/2.5ba home in Cedar Park. Kitchen features granite/marble countertops & tile back-splash, and SS appliances. Close to great local restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, and other amenities! You'll have the largest driveway for guests to park in the community and the house stands away from other neighbors for extra privacy.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD:

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless steel appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- Great school district

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5687761)