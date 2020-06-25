All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

LP1 Research - #1024

404 Buttercup Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

404 Buttercup Creek Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
404 Buttercup Creek Blvd. Unit 31 Available 05/01/20 Desirable Cedar Park 3bd/2.5 Home! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS!

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/oY9bzho0jKU **

Beautiful, newly built 3bd/2.5ba home in Cedar Park. Kitchen features granite/marble countertops & tile back-splash, and SS appliances. Close to great local restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, and other amenities! You'll have the largest driveway for guests to park in the community and the house stands away from other neighbors for extra privacy.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD:
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless steel appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5687761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1024 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1024 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #1024 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #1024's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #1024 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1024 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1024 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #1024 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1024 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #1024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1024 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #1024 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1024 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1024 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1024 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #1024 does not have units with dishwashers.
