LP1 Research - #1024

Amenities
404 Buttercup Creek Blvd. Unit 31 Available 05/01/20 Desirable Cedar Park 3bd/2.5 Home! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS!
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/oY9bzho0jKU **
Beautiful, newly built 3bd/2.5ba home in Cedar Park. Kitchen features granite/marble countertops & tile back-splash, and SS appliances. Close to great local restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, and other amenities! You'll have the largest driveway for guests to park in the community and the house stands away from other neighbors for extra privacy.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD:
YEAR BUILT: 2017
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5687761)