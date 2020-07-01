All apartments in Cedar Park
932 Lost Pines LN

932 Lost Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

932 Lost Pines Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer home in a charming and vibrant community in Cedar Park*Upgraded wood floors in both the kitchen and living*Upgraded insulation in the walls*Additional lighting in the ceiling*Stainless steel appliances*Sprinkler system in front yard*Two Car garage with entry from the alley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

