932 Lost Pines LN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer home in a charming and vibrant community in Cedar Park*Upgraded wood floors in both the kitchen and living*Upgraded insulation in the walls*Additional lighting in the ceiling*Stainless steel appliances*Sprinkler system in front yard*Two Car garage with entry from the alley