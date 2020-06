Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Gorgeous Home in Forest Oaks! - Lovely home in Cedar Park in the Forest Oaks community that is close to 183/183A-toll road. Bright and open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, neutral color palette & updated flooring (laminate and tile). Retreat to a master suite on main level w/ double sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms plus an open loft for additional living upstairs. Enjoy great schools, nearby parks & walking trails!



