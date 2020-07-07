All apartments in Cedar Park
706 Lost Pines Lane

706 Lost Pines Lane
Location

706 Lost Pines Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
706 Lost Pines Lane Available 07/01/20 Cedar Park Town Center Townhouse - Live in this charming and convenient Cedar Park Community!! Great location across from the Cedar Park Convention Center. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and stacked Washer/Dryer included. Master downstairs, loft upstairs and 2-car detached garage. Small Pets Negotiable with additional deposit. Front yard maintained by the HOA. Available for July 1st move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3710285)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Lost Pines Lane have any available units?
706 Lost Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Lost Pines Lane have?
Some of 706 Lost Pines Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Lost Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
706 Lost Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Lost Pines Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Lost Pines Lane is pet friendly.
Does 706 Lost Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 706 Lost Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 706 Lost Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Lost Pines Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Lost Pines Lane have a pool?
Yes, 706 Lost Pines Lane has a pool.
Does 706 Lost Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 706 Lost Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Lost Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Lost Pines Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

