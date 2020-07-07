Amenities
706 Lost Pines Lane Available 07/01/20 Cedar Park Town Center Townhouse - Live in this charming and convenient Cedar Park Community!! Great location across from the Cedar Park Convention Center. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and stacked Washer/Dryer included. Master downstairs, loft upstairs and 2-car detached garage. Small Pets Negotiable with additional deposit. Front yard maintained by the HOA. Available for July 1st move in.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3710285)