701 S Frontier LN

Close to shopping, golfing, easy access to major roads & businesses. Home has abundant space for entertaining. Open floorplan with 2 bedrooms down and 2 full baths down. Plus a study!! Kitchen features granite countertops & riverstone backsplash. Covered back patio overlooking dense mature trees. Oversized master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs has three bedrooms & 2 full sized baths, gameroom & media room. (Marketing photos are from time of previous tenants, not current tenants.)