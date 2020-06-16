All apartments in Cedar Park
701 S Frontier LN
Last updated December 19 2019 at 5:50 PM

701 S Frontier LN

701 South Frontier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

701 South Frontier Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Close to shopping, golfing, easy access to major roads & businesses. Home has abundant space for entertaining. Open floorplan with 2 bedrooms down and 2 full baths down. Plus a study!! Kitchen features granite countertops & riverstone backsplash. Covered back patio overlooking dense mature trees. Oversized master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs has three bedrooms & 2 full sized baths, gameroom & media room. (Marketing photos are from time of previous tenants, not current tenants.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S Frontier LN have any available units?
701 S Frontier LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S Frontier LN have?
Some of 701 S Frontier LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S Frontier LN currently offering any rent specials?
701 S Frontier LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S Frontier LN pet-friendly?
No, 701 S Frontier LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 701 S Frontier LN offer parking?
No, 701 S Frontier LN does not offer parking.
Does 701 S Frontier LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S Frontier LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S Frontier LN have a pool?
No, 701 S Frontier LN does not have a pool.
Does 701 S Frontier LN have accessible units?
No, 701 S Frontier LN does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S Frontier LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 S Frontier LN does not have units with dishwashers.
