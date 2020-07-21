All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:06 PM

Location

601 Big Spring Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing location in Cedar Park near 1890 Ranch and Costco. Oversized corner lot with 3 bedrooms up and an office/flex on the main floor. You won't believe your eyes when you see the interior of this home, Every inch inside has been updated, No carpet! Highly rated Leander ISD schools and all your shopping and entertainment needs in the community. Don't wait to see this one!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Big Spring Drive have any available units?
601 Big Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Big Spring Drive have?
Some of 601 Big Spring Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Big Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Big Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Big Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Big Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 601 Big Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Big Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Big Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Big Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Big Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Big Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Big Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Big Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Big Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Big Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
