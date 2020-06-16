All apartments in Cedar Park
509 Libani Lane
509 Libani Lane

509 Libani Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Libani Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 2-story in Cedar Grove community! You'll love the spacious open floor plan with large kitchen island open to living room - perfect for entertaining. Luxurious upgrades include granite counters, recessed lighting, adorable fixtures + ceiling fans. Bonus room up + master featuring full bath + walk-in closet! Relax in private backyard. Quick walk to elementary school + close to Whitestone shops + restaurants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

