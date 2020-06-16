509 Libani Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 2-story in Cedar Grove community! You'll love the spacious open floor plan with large kitchen island open to living room - perfect for entertaining. Luxurious upgrades include granite counters, recessed lighting, adorable fixtures + ceiling fans. Bonus room up + master featuring full bath + walk-in closet! Relax in private backyard. Quick walk to elementary school + close to Whitestone shops + restaurants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.