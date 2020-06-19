All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

505 Paseo Grand Drive

505 Paseo Grand Drive
Location

505 Paseo Grand Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Close to Community Amenities! Cedar Park 1 Story - Located in the Silverado West Community, this single story Cedar Park home is a breath of fresh air! The easily accessible community amenities are so close, you can see them from the home! Make sure to enjoy the community green spaces, pool, and playgrounds. In addition, enjoy the easy access to the Brushy Creek Sports Park!

Inside the home features a welcoming and open design that is accentuated nicely by the hard tiling throughout the common spaces and spacious living room. The kitchen features a central island, recessed lighting, garden window above sink, and opening into the dining space. The master with a walk in closet, ceiling fan, hard tiled master bath with double vanities. The guest bedrooms feature ceiling fans as well!

***MOVE IN SPECIAL! $1600 first 6 months, then $1690 for the next 12 months of an 18-month lease***

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Leander ISD
Lease Terms: 10 to 23 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2563526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Paseo Grand Drive have any available units?
505 Paseo Grand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Paseo Grand Drive have?
Some of 505 Paseo Grand Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Paseo Grand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Paseo Grand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Paseo Grand Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Paseo Grand Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Paseo Grand Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Paseo Grand Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Paseo Grand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Paseo Grand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Paseo Grand Drive have a pool?
Yes, 505 Paseo Grand Drive has a pool.
Does 505 Paseo Grand Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Paseo Grand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Paseo Grand Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Paseo Grand Drive has units with dishwashers.
