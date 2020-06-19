505 Paseo Grand Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Close to Community Amenities! Cedar Park 1 Story - Located in the Silverado West Community, this single story Cedar Park home is a breath of fresh air! The easily accessible community amenities are so close, you can see them from the home! Make sure to enjoy the community green spaces, pool, and playgrounds. In addition, enjoy the easy access to the Brushy Creek Sports Park!



Inside the home features a welcoming and open design that is accentuated nicely by the hard tiling throughout the common spaces and spacious living room. The kitchen features a central island, recessed lighting, garden window above sink, and opening into the dining space. The master with a walk in closet, ceiling fan, hard tiled master bath with double vanities. The guest bedrooms feature ceiling fans as well!



***MOVE IN SPECIAL! $1600 first 6 months, then $1690 for the next 12 months of an 18-month lease***



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Leander ISD

Lease Terms: 10 to 23 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



