3810 Remington Rd
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:53 PM

3810 Remington Rd

3810 Remington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Remington Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Ranch at Brushy Creek! - This fabulous, bright 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features an open concept and a spacious 2 car garage with extra space for storage. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a center island, and granite counters. It has hard tile and wood laminate floors throughout all common areas, and the laundry room comes with the washer and dryer. A double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet in the master add to the appeal of this amazing gem!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Remington Rd have any available units?
3810 Remington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Remington Rd have?
Some of 3810 Remington Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Remington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Remington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Remington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Remington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 3810 Remington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Remington Rd offers parking.
Does 3810 Remington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Remington Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Remington Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3810 Remington Rd has a pool.
Does 3810 Remington Rd have accessible units?
No, 3810 Remington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Remington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Remington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
