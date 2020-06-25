3810 Remington Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Ranch at Brushy Creek! - This fabulous, bright 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features an open concept and a spacious 2 car garage with extra space for storage. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a center island, and granite counters. It has hard tile and wood laminate floors throughout all common areas, and the laundry room comes with the washer and dryer. A double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet in the master add to the appeal of this amazing gem!



No Pets Allowed



