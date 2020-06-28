3800 Juniper Hills Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Ranch at Brushy Creek. Master bedroom is located downstairs & master bath has separate shower-tub & large double vanity. Kitchen is equipped w/ center island, SS appliances that includes jumbo fridge, gas cook-top, built-in oven & recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included! Private formal dining room & 2 living areas. Covered patio & porch with fenced yard. Playscape in backyard perfect for children. Home is complete with backyard that has access to green belt! $2225 for 2 years & $2325 for 1 year lease.

