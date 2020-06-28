All apartments in Cedar Park
3800 Juniper Hills Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:02 PM

3800 Juniper Hills Street

3800 Juniper Hills St · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Juniper Hills St, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Ranch at Brushy Creek. Master bedroom is located downstairs & master bath has separate shower-tub & large double vanity. Kitchen is equipped w/ center island, SS appliances that includes jumbo fridge, gas cook-top, built-in oven & recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included! Private formal dining room & 2 living areas. Covered patio & porch with fenced yard. Playscape in backyard perfect for children. Home is complete with backyard that has access to green belt! $2225 for 2 years & $2325 for 1 year lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Juniper Hills Street have any available units?
3800 Juniper Hills Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Juniper Hills Street have?
Some of 3800 Juniper Hills Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Juniper Hills Street currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Juniper Hills Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Juniper Hills Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Juniper Hills Street is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Juniper Hills Street offer parking?
No, 3800 Juniper Hills Street does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Juniper Hills Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Juniper Hills Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Juniper Hills Street have a pool?
No, 3800 Juniper Hills Street does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Juniper Hills Street have accessible units?
No, 3800 Juniper Hills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Juniper Hills Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Juniper Hills Street does not have units with dishwashers.
