2418 Byfield Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

- NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN ALL BEDROOMS!! 2 story home walking distance from Leander HS. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet.Downstairs has gleaming laminate floors throughout. Light and airy feel with lots of windows. Large kitchen has new sink and faucet. Spacious living area for entertaining. French doors open to large patio and back yard. Indoor utility room. 2 car garage with garage opener. Close to major highways.



(RLNE4725249)