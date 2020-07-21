All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 2304 FOUNDER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
2304 FOUNDER DR
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

2304 FOUNDER DR

2304 Founder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2304 Founder Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2304 Founder - Fantastic three bedroom in Cedar Park with a fireplace, lots of natural light, large coat closet, big backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a two car garage.

(RLNE3602565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have any available units?
2304 FOUNDER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 2304 FOUNDER DR currently offering any rent specials?
2304 FOUNDER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 FOUNDER DR pet-friendly?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR offer parking?
Yes, 2304 FOUNDER DR offers parking.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have a pool?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have a pool.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have accessible units?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCedar Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District