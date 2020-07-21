Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
2304 FOUNDER DR
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 FOUNDER DR
2304 Founder Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2304 Founder Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2304 Founder - Fantastic three bedroom in Cedar Park with a fireplace, lots of natural light, large coat closet, big backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a two car garage.
(RLNE3602565)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have any available units?
2304 FOUNDER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
Is 2304 FOUNDER DR currently offering any rent specials?
2304 FOUNDER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 FOUNDER DR pet-friendly?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Park
.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR offer parking?
Yes, 2304 FOUNDER DR offers parking.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have a pool?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have a pool.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have accessible units?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 FOUNDER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 FOUNDER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
