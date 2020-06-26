All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated June 21 2019 at 1:28 AM

2300 Garrett Cove

2300 Garrett Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Garrett Cove, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Cedar Park home on corner lot!

Dont miss this beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home in desirable Cedar Park neighborhood! Home is well maintained and hard surface flooring throughout. Upgraded plantation shutters throughout home allow natural light to fill this home. Features include open floor plan with expansive living area and equally large master suite. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, bar that opens into the dining room. Great fenced backyard with shade. Nice covered patio to relax in the evening.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Cedar Park
YEAR BUILT: 2002

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close to everything Cedar Park has to offer! Shopping, entertainment, Cedar Park Center is very close by!
- Hard surface floors throughout home - NO CARPET!
- Granite counters and tile backsplash
- Corner lot - lots of shade trees with fully fenced backyard
- Huge master suite with walk in closet
- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Garrett Cove have any available units?
2300 Garrett Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Garrett Cove have?
Some of 2300 Garrett Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Garrett Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Garrett Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Garrett Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Garrett Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Garrett Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Garrett Cove offers parking.
Does 2300 Garrett Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Garrett Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Garrett Cove have a pool?
No, 2300 Garrett Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Garrett Cove have accessible units?
No, 2300 Garrett Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Garrett Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Garrett Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
