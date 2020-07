Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Tremendous remodeled 3-Bedroom unit available for rent in Cedar Park! 2.5 baths including the downstairs half-bath. Has Fireplace and a Garage. Recent remodeled including flooring, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, fencing. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are provided. Roomy unit in first-class condition. Bedrooms upstairs. French doors to the backyard. Front-porch for sittin.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.