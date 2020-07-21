1903 Carriage Club Drive

Amenities

Call Paul at 512-293-8578 for easy showing. This beautiful three bedroom pet friendly home has hardwood floors throughout for easy maintenance. Monthly rent includes a washer, dryer, and fridge. The backyard is HUGE for kids to play and dogs to run. The large master suite leads into an ideal master bath with a true his/her sink and walk in closet set up. The guest bedrooms have plenty of space with large closets for storage. Part of award winning Leander ISD. Easy access to 1431, 183, Lakeline Blvd, and retail such as Whole Foods, Costco, restaurants, movie theater, the HEB Center, and others plus minutes away from the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.