1903 Carriage Club Drive

1903 Carriage Club Drive
Location

1903 Carriage Club Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
media room
Call Paul at 512-293-8578 for easy showing. This beautiful three bedroom pet friendly home has hardwood floors throughout for easy maintenance. Monthly rent includes a washer, dryer, and fridge. The backyard is HUGE for kids to play and dogs to run. The large master suite leads into an ideal master bath with a true his/her sink and walk in closet set up. The guest bedrooms have plenty of space with large closets for storage. Part of award winning Leander ISD. Easy access to 1431, 183, Lakeline Blvd, and retail such as Whole Foods, Costco, restaurants, movie theater, the HEB Center, and others plus minutes away from the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Carriage Club Drive have any available units?
1903 Carriage Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Carriage Club Drive have?
Some of 1903 Carriage Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Carriage Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Carriage Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Carriage Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Carriage Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Carriage Club Drive offer parking?
No, 1903 Carriage Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Carriage Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Carriage Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Carriage Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1903 Carriage Club Drive has a pool.
Does 1903 Carriage Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 Carriage Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Carriage Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Carriage Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
