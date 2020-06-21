All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

1807 Slate Creek DR

1807 Slate Creek Drive · (512) 346-3550
Location

1807 Slate Creek Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
The Amazing view and charming one-story home, living room is large and opens into the dining area, granite countertop, ONLY master suite is carpeted, walk-in closet. Three guest rooms are all great size with closets. Backyard has a partially covered extended patio. Wood like laminate floors, sprinkler system, Playground and pool just across the street for the easiest kind of maintenance ever! Close to major employers, schools, park, shopping, dining, entertainment, and major highways. MOVE IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Slate Creek DR have any available units?
1807 Slate Creek DR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Slate Creek DR have?
Some of 1807 Slate Creek DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Slate Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Slate Creek DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Slate Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Slate Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1807 Slate Creek DR offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Slate Creek DR does offer parking.
Does 1807 Slate Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Slate Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Slate Creek DR have a pool?
Yes, 1807 Slate Creek DR has a pool.
Does 1807 Slate Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 1807 Slate Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Slate Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Slate Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
