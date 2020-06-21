1807 Slate Creek DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

The Amazing view and charming one-story home, living room is large and opens into the dining area, granite countertop, ONLY master suite is carpeted, walk-in closet. Three guest rooms are all great size with closets. Backyard has a partially covered extended patio. Wood like laminate floors, sprinkler system, Playground and pool just across the street for the easiest kind of maintenance ever! Close to major employers, schools, park, shopping, dining, entertainment, and major highways. MOVE IN READY.