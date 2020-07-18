1805 Sandra Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This regal Cedar Park home is located on a quit cul de sac, surrounded by mature majestic shade trees, and part of award winning LISD. Walk to the elementary, middle, and high schools pluse Milburn Park. New paint and fridge are on the way. Bonus office/formal dining plus extra fridge located in laundry room included. Large master suite features roomy bath with his/her sinks, walk in shower, garden tub, and large walk in master closet. Must see! Available 7/15/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.