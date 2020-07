Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story updated home with fresh paint & new flooring - No Carpet! Open and perfect to enjoy time with family or entertaining friends, Desirable Leander ISD. Just a few blocks away from elementary school & park. 4 Bedrooms all ready for your belongings. Fireplace, Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. So close to all amenities Cedar Park has to offer - Cedar Park center, shopping, restaurants, parks. Close to ACC - Minutes from Cedar Park hospital & medical center..