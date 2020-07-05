All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1701 Garner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1701 Garner Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

1701 Garner Drive

1701 Garner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1701 Garner Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom + office/den, 2.5 bathroom home. Freshly painted with upgraded quartz countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor design, fireplace, spacious backyard with covered patio, upstairs balcony, attached 2-car garage, updated stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included. House is within walking distance to numerous restaurants/bars, the HEB Center, Costco, shopping and more! HOA paid by landlord (community pool + park). All utilities paid by tenant. Pet friendly with $350 pet fee. Option to rent house furnished is available, but not included in leasing price; please inquire for more information.

Date Available: Available now. $1,945/month rent, 12-month lease. 1-month security deposit required.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Garner Drive have any available units?
1701 Garner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Garner Drive have?
Some of 1701 Garner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Garner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Garner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Garner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Garner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Garner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Garner Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Garner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Garner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Garner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Garner Drive has a pool.
Does 1701 Garner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Garner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Garner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Garner Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District