1701 Garner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom + office/den, 2.5 bathroom home. Freshly painted with upgraded quartz countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor design, fireplace, spacious backyard with covered patio, upstairs balcony, attached 2-car garage, updated stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included. House is within walking distance to numerous restaurants/bars, the HEB Center, Costco, shopping and more! HOA paid by landlord (community pool + park). All utilities paid by tenant. Pet friendly with $350 pet fee. Option to rent house furnished is available, but not included in leasing price; please inquire for more information.



Date Available: Available now. $1,945/month rent, 12-month lease. 1-month security deposit required.



