1502 Carriage Hills Trl.

Amenities
Cute home available in Carriage Hills priced right and won't last long! - *PRICED RIGHT AND WON'T LAST LONG! ** Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring installed in all areas but bedrooms. CARPET INSTALLED in 2015 ** Gas Stove and Vent Hood ** GREAT PRICE IN CARRIAGE HILLS!! Nice house with good size living area.. country style kitchen. Close to area park and amenities and great LEANDER ISD schools... $10 PET RENT PER MONTH. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.
(RLNE2638436)