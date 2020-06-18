1501 Davis Mountain Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Available 07/01/20 Great 3-BR with office in Cedar Park Town Center - Property Id: 252518



Don't miss out on this great 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home in Town Center, Cedar Park's nicest neighborhood! You'll deal with a local landlord, not a giant rental corporation.



The desirable open-concept home has plenty of space, with a downstairs office and upstairs play area. The community pool and tot lot and the Cedar Park Recreation Center are an easy stroll away.



The home has stylish hardwood flooring and ceiling fans, and there's easy access to shopping.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252518

