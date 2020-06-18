All apartments in Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
1501 Davis Mountain Loop
1501 Davis Mountain Loop

1501 Davis Mountain Loop · (512) 456-3605
Location

1501 Davis Mountain Loop, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1695 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Available 07/01/20 Great 3-BR with office in Cedar Park Town Center - Property Id: 252518

Don't miss out on this great 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home in Town Center, Cedar Park's nicest neighborhood! You'll deal with a local landlord, not a giant rental corporation.

The desirable open-concept home has plenty of space, with a downstairs office and upstairs play area. The community pool and tot lot and the Cedar Park Recreation Center are an easy stroll away.

The home has stylish hardwood flooring and ceiling fans, and there's easy access to shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252518
Property Id 252518

(RLNE5819095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Davis Mountain Loop have any available units?
1501 Davis Mountain Loop has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Davis Mountain Loop have?
Some of 1501 Davis Mountain Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Davis Mountain Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Davis Mountain Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Davis Mountain Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Davis Mountain Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Davis Mountain Loop offer parking?
No, 1501 Davis Mountain Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Davis Mountain Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Davis Mountain Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Davis Mountain Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Davis Mountain Loop has a pool.
Does 1501 Davis Mountain Loop have accessible units?
No, 1501 Davis Mountain Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Davis Mountain Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Davis Mountain Loop has units with dishwashers.
