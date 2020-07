Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate, 1 story condo with upgrades. This home is on the cul-de-sac very private. Owners have added designer lighting, special kitchen backsplash and upgraded bathrooms. Huge windows across the back of home add brightness and great natural light. Located near Apple Inc. & tons of shopping.



(RLNE5521267)