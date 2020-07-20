All apartments in Cedar Park
1309 Elm Forest Drive

1309 Elm Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Elm Forest Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Cedar Park Home! - Vaulted Ceilings on a Quiet Tree Lined Street. One-story ranch was designed with high, vaulted ceilings throughout and makes use of every available space. The foyer opens into a soaring ceiling family room with a floor-to-ceiling limestone hearth and wood burning fireplace with windows that allow for a lot of natural light. The kitchen is well-sized and open to the breakfast area. The master suite is spacious and the luxurious master bath has dual vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Elm Forest Drive have any available units?
1309 Elm Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1309 Elm Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Elm Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Elm Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Elm Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Elm Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 1309 Elm Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Elm Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Elm Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Elm Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Elm Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Elm Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Elm Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Elm Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Elm Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Elm Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Elm Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
