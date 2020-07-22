All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1207 Shaun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1207 Shaun Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1207 Shaun Drive

1207 Shaun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1207 Shaun Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Cedar Park Home - Come See TODAY! - Lovely home in Cedar Park - close proximity to 183/Toll-Road, shopping and tons of restaurants. Great kitchen with updated cabinets that offer built-in storage, stainless steel appliances, large farm style sink and updated lighting. Bamboo floors in kitchen/dining and hallways. Carpet in bedrooms. Updated bathrooms include modern vanities and light fixtures. Subway tile in the shower area! Great walk-in closet in master. Deck in backyard is great for entertaining along with nice yard spice.

(RLNE5463050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Shaun Drive have any available units?
1207 Shaun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Shaun Drive have?
Some of 1207 Shaun Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Shaun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Shaun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Shaun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Shaun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Shaun Drive offer parking?
No, 1207 Shaun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Shaun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Shaun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Shaun Drive have a pool?
No, 1207 Shaun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Shaun Drive have accessible units?
No, 1207 Shaun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Shaun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Shaun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCedar Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District