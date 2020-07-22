1207 Shaun Drive

Amenities
Great Cedar Park Home - Come See TODAY! - Lovely home in Cedar Park - close proximity to 183/Toll-Road, shopping and tons of restaurants. Great kitchen with updated cabinets that offer built-in storage, stainless steel appliances, large farm style sink and updated lighting. Bamboo floors in kitchen/dining and hallways. Carpet in bedrooms. Updated bathrooms include modern vanities and light fixtures. Subway tile in the shower area! Great walk-in closet in master. Deck in backyard is great for entertaining along with nice yard spice.
(RLNE5463050)