Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1205 Highland Dr.

1205 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Highland Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1205 Highland Dr. Available 05/09/19 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Crossings at Carriage Hills Subdivision - Beautiful like new 3-2 single story home. New a/c system. Fresh interior/exterior paint. Xeriscape landscaping. Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. New carpet. New secondary bedroom ceiling fans, bath faucets & light fixtures. New faux wood blinds. Extensive ceramic tile & wood flooring. Kitchen opens to living & dining area. Covered patio. Community pool.

PLEASE NOTE - rent will be $1465 until 7/31/19, starting 8/1/19 rent will be $1495.
You are finishing another tenants lease and then starting your own that is why the increase.

For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.

Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993
Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE4302221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Highland Dr. have any available units?
1205 Highland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Highland Dr. have?
Some of 1205 Highland Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Highland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Highland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Highland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Highland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Highland Dr. offer parking?
No, 1205 Highland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Highland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Highland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Highland Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Highland Dr. has a pool.
Does 1205 Highland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1205 Highland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Highland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Highland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
