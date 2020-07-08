All apartments in Cedar Park
1117 Rawhide TRL
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1117 Rawhide TRL

1117 Rawhide Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Rawhide Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Freshly painted throughout with brand new floors downstairs. New LED lights. Master down. 2 bedrooms + Flex space. Bright, high ceilings. Conveniently located from 183, 620, 1431, shopping and restaurants. Nice, cozy residential area with a park and walking trails and a community center that also has a pool and play area. House has nice trees all around. Good value considering all the recent updates. Cedar Park is a popular area and is just north of Austin. Call today for a showing before it gets leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

