1117 Rawhide TRL

Freshly painted throughout with brand new floors downstairs. New LED lights. Master down. 2 bedrooms + Flex space. Bright, high ceilings. Conveniently located from 183, 620, 1431, shopping and restaurants. Nice, cozy residential area with a park and walking trails and a community center that also has a pool and play area. House has nice trees all around. Good value considering all the recent updates. Cedar Park is a popular area and is just north of Austin. Call today for a showing before it gets leased.