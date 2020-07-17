All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1010 Bohica Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1010 Bohica Way
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1010 Bohica Way

1010 Bohica Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1010 Bohica Way, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1010 Bohica Way Available 06/15/19 Corner Lot Beauty! - Three bedroom home with an open floorplan. Breakfast bar. Large backyard offers tons of options. Sit out on the back patio under the pergola with family and friends. There is even a built in ironing board in the master closet! Carpet only in the bedrooms. Laminate and tile flooring in living and bathrooms. Close to schools, restaurants, and entertainment. 1431 and 183 are only a short distance away. Nest thermostat.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4923330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Bohica Way have any available units?
1010 Bohica Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1010 Bohica Way currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Bohica Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Bohica Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Bohica Way is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Bohica Way offer parking?
No, 1010 Bohica Way does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Bohica Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Bohica Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Bohica Way have a pool?
No, 1010 Bohica Way does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Bohica Way have accessible units?
No, 1010 Bohica Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Bohica Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Bohica Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Bohica Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Bohica Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCedar Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District