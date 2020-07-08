101 Tulip Trail BND

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

New Interior Paint and Carpet being replaced with laminate floor prior to move in! Available for June 1st Move In! Oversized backyard with large, long side yard. Open plan kitchen, living and dining with high ceilings. Separate office with French Doors. Huge master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, separate shower, and double vanity, separated from other bedrooms for privacy! TONS of kitchen cabinet & countertop space w/extra pantry! High-end custom light fixtures. Walk to Forest Oaks Community Center!