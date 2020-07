Sloane Street Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet access online portal valet service

IT'S NOT UPTOWN. IT'S YOU!It feels good to be an original, to be a place where interesting ideas and distinctive style choices are celebrated. Where a Zen garden and a basketball court can live together in well, harmony. If you're looking for a cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all style, I'm sure you'll find it somewhere. But here, we're giving you a space to be expressively you. And we're pretty damn excited we're not like everyone else.