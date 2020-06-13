Apartment List
/
TX
/
carrollton
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

164 Accessible Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Indian Creek
41 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castle Hills
32 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,534
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
50 Units Available
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,194
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1086 sqft
NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
8 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Indian Creek
17 Units Available
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1316 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
29 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Indian Creek
29 Units Available
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
112 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$875
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vista Ridge
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Valley Ranch
30 Units Available
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1008 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Irving hotspots infuse GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH with vibrant energy.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
$
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
118 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
45 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
44 Units Available
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Modern homes with all electric kitchens, central air and private patios/balconies. Community includes a resort-style pool and fitness center. Easy access to George Bush Turnpike and North Dallas Tollway. Within 20 miles of downtown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
8 Units Available
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
555 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at The Edge.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
16 Units Available
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite countertops, plush carpets and ceramic tile flooring. Privacy of a personal patio, balcony or backyard. Athletic center, outdoor pool and resident lounge with coffee bar and billiards.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
897 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from I-35E Express, this comfortable complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities like all-electric kitchens and central HVAC systems.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
6 Units Available
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Vail mountains, minutes from area attractions. On-site pool, fitness center, business center and outdoor basketball court. Interior vaulted ceilings, stunning hardwood floors and incredible views. Near the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Lakepointe
16 Units Available
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1137 sqft
Luxury community ideal for those who need to be close to the freeway. Fantastic views. This lakeside gated community offers a grill area, fitness center, and playgrounds. Updated interiors.

June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report. Carrollton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carrollton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report. Carrollton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carrollton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carrollton rents declined slightly over the past month

Carrollton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carrollton stand at $1,118 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,389 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carrollton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carrollton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carrollton

    As rents have increased marginally in Carrollton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carrollton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Carrollton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,389 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Carrollton.
    • While Carrollton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carrollton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrollton 3 BedroomsCarrollton Accessible ApartmentsCarrollton Apartments under $1,000Carrollton Apartments under $1,100
    Carrollton Apartments under $900Carrollton Apartments with BalconyCarrollton Apartments with GarageCarrollton Apartments with GymCarrollton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrollton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrollton Apartments with Parking
    Carrollton Apartments with PoolCarrollton Apartments with Washer-DryerCarrollton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarrollton Furnished ApartmentsCarrollton Pet Friendly PlacesCarrollton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
    Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Indian Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District