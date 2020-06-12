285 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Indian Creek
43 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1198 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
50 Units Available
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1086 sqft
NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1088 sqft
Resort-style pools with multiple levels. Fitness center with cardio machines and numerous options for strength training, open 24 hours. Sophisticated design with multi-toned carpet, custom accent colors, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding. One mile to 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
23 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1255 sqft
New construction apartments are pet-friendly and incorporate amenities such as ice makers, in-unit laundry hookups, balconies and ceiling fans. Community amenities include playground, dog park, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
8 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1131 sqft
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
14 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
968 sqft
Resort-style pool with fountain seating. On-site management and laundry. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Reach President George Bush Turnpike in minutes flat.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1201 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Indian Creek
19 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1249 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
236 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1187 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
The Tallows
1602 Frankford Rd E, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1010 sqft
A beautiful community with modern amenities and larger floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and playground. Brick detail in apartments. Modern amenities throughout. Manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Castle Hills
35 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
998 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Indian Creek
17 Units Available
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1051 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1000 sqft
Welcome to Galleria Townhomes where the convenience of Carrollton meets the comfort of townhome living! Located only minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and the North Dallas Tollway, Galleria is the ideal place to live, shop, work and play.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
34 Units Available
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1142 sqft
Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and ceramic glass cooking surface on stoves. Fitness center with cardio theater, spinning, circuit and resistance training. Pet-friendly community with bark park, pet grooming station, and option for fenced yard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
29 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
8 Units Available
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1187 sqft
Animal lovers can bring their furry friends along at this property. Community features include a coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated. Located along Keller Springs Road and all its great shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
16 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Indian Creek
29 Units Available
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1066 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.

June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report. Carrollton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carrollton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carrollton rents declined slightly over the past month

Carrollton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carrollton stand at $1,118 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,389 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carrollton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carrollton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carrollton

    As rents have increased marginally in Carrollton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carrollton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Carrollton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,389 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Carrollton.
    • While Carrollton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carrollton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

