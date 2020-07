Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful home for lease in a upscale neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment! Great schools! This home features hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, media room, game room, iron spindle staircase, study, large laundry room, front entry with wood garage doors and a FABULOUS kitchen with stainless steel appliances featuring gorgeous granite countertops. CUSTOM BLINDS HAVE BEEN INSTALLED! HOA maintains the neighborhood beautifully and is paid for by landlord.